4,160 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,392 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $70,463.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

