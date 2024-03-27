3,784 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,156 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SUN opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

