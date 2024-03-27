1,596 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.22. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,271.25 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MNDY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.43.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

