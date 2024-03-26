Zacks Research Weighs in on Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Veeva Systems in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VEEV. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $229.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.80. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.