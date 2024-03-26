Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 632 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

