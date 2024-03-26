Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in AT&T by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 851,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

