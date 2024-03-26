Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$61.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. Insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,782 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

