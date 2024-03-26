Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.3 %

EXPD opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.47 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.