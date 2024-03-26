Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Verisk Analytics worth $89,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.04 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

