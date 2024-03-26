Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Reduced by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

