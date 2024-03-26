U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Position Raised by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,414 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $720,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.