The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 405.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 160,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

