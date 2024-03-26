TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Stake Boosted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NETZ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NETZ opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Dividend Announcement

About TCW Transform Systems ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

