Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Netflix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $627.46 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

