Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 791.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

