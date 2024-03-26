SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.