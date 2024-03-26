Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIG. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $95.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,634. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.