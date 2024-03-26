Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several research firms recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEMR
Insider Activity at Semrush
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semrush Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,269.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.09.
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Semrush
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.