Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81 and a beta of 0.51. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

