Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TITN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TITN opened at $23.38 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $534.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

