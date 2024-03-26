Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,084 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

