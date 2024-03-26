Raymond James Comments on Pro Reit’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.