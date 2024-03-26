Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATD. National Bankshares lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.77.

TSE ATD opened at C$77.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

