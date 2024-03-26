Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Issued By Zacks Research

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

DG opened at $150.78 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.