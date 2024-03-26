Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By William Blair

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $388.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $310.41 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.