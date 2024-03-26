Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By William Blair

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $388.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $310.41 and a 52-week high of $516.39.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.