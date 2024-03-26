ProAssurance Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $620.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.23. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $2,988,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 110,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

