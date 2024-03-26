Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 785 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Relx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,826,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Relx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relx by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

