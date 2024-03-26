Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 580 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 111,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

