Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 486 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after acquiring an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.7 %

OMC stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.