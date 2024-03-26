Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 466 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.