Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE O opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

