Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,876 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

