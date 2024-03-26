Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 103 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Crane by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Crane stock opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

