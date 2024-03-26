Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 359 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $349,185. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

