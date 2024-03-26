Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

