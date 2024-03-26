Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19, a PEG ratio of 191.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

