Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $655,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $446.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day moving average of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

