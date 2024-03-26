Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 639,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $125.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Get Our Latest Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.