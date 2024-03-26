Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after buying an additional 648,859 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

