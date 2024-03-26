Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 181.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 119,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFH opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,990 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,576. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.