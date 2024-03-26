Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance
NYSE:MKC opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
