Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,604,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

