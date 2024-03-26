Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 3.2 %

BJ stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

