Phibro Animal Health Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $508.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

