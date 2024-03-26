PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PG&E by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

