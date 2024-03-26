Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $27.35 Average PT from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $392,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

