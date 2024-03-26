Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 134,907 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intel by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.