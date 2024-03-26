Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,094 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $373,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

