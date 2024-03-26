Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

