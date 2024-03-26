Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,664,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $730.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $721.38 and a 200 day moving average of $639.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.